ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,531 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of ResMed worth $19,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $774,518,000 after purchasing an additional 80,251 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 601,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,223 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 21.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,447,000 after acquiring an additional 78,479 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 17.5% during the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 423,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,562,000 after acquiring an additional 63,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 367,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,673,000 after purchasing an additional 36,006 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $191.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.85. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.83 and a one year high of $301.34.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total value of $386,957.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.06, for a total value of $1,328,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,710,229 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.11.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

