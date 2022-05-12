Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $50.74

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.74 and last traded at $50.98, with a volume of 76969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.82.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.4% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 27,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

