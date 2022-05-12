Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.36

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 178600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a market capitalization of C$82.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.53.

About Resverlogix (TSE:RVX)

Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. It is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.

