Reviewing Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) & monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) and monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Braze and monday.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braze 0 0 13 0 3.00 monday.com 0 2 10 0 2.83

Braze presently has a consensus target price of $70.42, indicating a potential upside of 146.13%. monday.com has a consensus target price of $263.08, indicating a potential upside of 178.19%. Given monday.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe monday.com is more favorable than Braze.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Braze and monday.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braze $238.04 million 11.21 -$76.72 million N/A N/A monday.com $308.15 million 13.55 -$129.29 million N/A N/A

Braze has higher earnings, but lower revenue than monday.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.6% of Braze shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of monday.com shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Braze and monday.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braze N/A N/A N/A monday.com -41.96% -27.33% -17.75%

Summary

Braze beats monday.com on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc. operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners. The company also offers classification products, including segmentation that can define reusable segments of consumers based upon attributes, events, or predictive propensity scores; segment insights, which allows customers to analyze how segments are performing relative to each other across a set of pre-selected key performance indicators, and helps to understand the factors that determine which consumers belong to a particular segment; and predictive suite that allows customers to identify groups of consumers that are of critical business value. In addition, it provides personalization and action products; and orchestration products, which include Canvas, an orchestration tool that allows customers to create journeys, mapping out multi-steps, and cross-channel messaging experiences, which include onboarding flows, nurture campaigns, win-back strategies, and others; campaigns, which allow customers to send one set of single-channel or multi-channel messages to be delivered to customers in a particular user segment; event and API triggering; frequency capping and rate limiting; intelligent selection; and reporting and analytics. The company was formerly known as Appboy, Inc. and changed its name to Braze, Inc. in November 2017. Braze, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools. The company also offers product solutions for marketing, CRM, project management, software development, and other fields; and business development, presale, and customer success services. It serves organizations, educational or government institution, and distinct business unit of an organization. The company was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in November 2017. monday.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

