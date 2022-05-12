Reviewing Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) & Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA)

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) and Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Globalstar and Mynaric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globalstar -74.35% -24.97% -11.28% Mynaric N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Globalstar and Mynaric’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globalstar $124.30 million 15.21 -$112.63 million ($0.05) -21.00 Mynaric $780,000.00 226.93 -$22.58 million N/A N/A

Mynaric has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Globalstar.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Globalstar and Mynaric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globalstar 0 0 0 0 N/A Mynaric 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mynaric has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 213.98%. Given Mynaric’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mynaric is more favorable than Globalstar.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.1% of Globalstar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Mynaric shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.2% of Globalstar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mynaric beats Globalstar on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globalstar (Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment. It also provides SPOT consumer retail products, such as SPOT satellite GPS messenger for personal tracking, emergency location, and messaging solutions; and SPOT Trace, an anti-theft and asset tracking device. In addition, the company offers commercial Internet of Things one-way transmission products to track cargo containers and rail cars, as well as to monitor utility meters, and oil and gas assets. Further, it sells wholesale minutes to independent gateway operators (IGOs); and provides engineering services, such as hardware and software designs to develop specific applications; and installation of gateways and antennas. The company distributes its products directly, as well as through independent agents, dealers and resellers, retailers, IGOs, and sales force and e-commerce Website. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 745,000 subscribers. The company primarily serves recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, construction, utilities, and transportation, as well as natural resources, mining, and forestry markets. Globalstar, Inc. has a strategic alliance with XCOM Labs to jointly commercialize XCOM's capacity-multiplying technology with Globalstar's Band n53 for 5G deployments in the United States and other countries where Globalstar has terrestrial rights. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

About Mynaric (Get Rating)

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance wireless data transmission between moving objects for terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles. Its products provide connectivity solutions to link satellites, high-altitude platforms, unmanned aerial vehicles, aircraft, and the ground. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Gilching, Germany.

