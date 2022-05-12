Reviewing Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) & Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) and Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ideanomics and Hyundai Motor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $26.76 million 9.88 -$98.22 million ($0.34) -1.56 Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hyundai Motor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ideanomics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.9% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ideanomics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ideanomics and Hyundai Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hyundai Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ideanomics currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 464.97%. Given Ideanomics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Hyundai Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and Hyundai Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -108.04% -19.80% -16.07% Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Ideanomics has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyundai Motor has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ideanomics beats Hyundai Motor on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideanomics (Get Rating)

Ideanomics, Inc. focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital division provides fintech services, which focuses on the enhancement of efficiency, transparency, and profitability for the financial services industry. Ideanomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Hyundai Motor (Get Rating)

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names. It also provides commercial vehicles under the H-1 and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 5, NEXO, Santa Fe Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid, Tucson Hybrid, KONA Electric, Elantra Hybrid, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Electric, and i30 Hybrid names. In addition, the company offers trucks, buses, vans, and engines; vehicle financing, credit card processing, marketing, engineering, mobility, and insurance services; and train manufacturing services, as well as operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

