Revolution Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVHU) Trading Down 0.4%

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU – Get Rating) fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.79. 8,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 35,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 1,408.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 105.3% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 61.8% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 38,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,361,000.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in health care, life sciences, and technology industries.

