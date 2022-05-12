Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

REYN traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $28.90. The company had a trading volume of 712 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,654. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average is $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,170,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 26,688 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,779,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 19,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 13,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

