Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.56-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.88-$3.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.91 billion.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.56-$1.56 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.74. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.74%.

REYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 784.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

