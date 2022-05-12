RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.42.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.42% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 121,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $65,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 2,996,447 shares of company stock worth $1,514,522 in the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIBT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 32,258 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC lifted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 86,113 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

