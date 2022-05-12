Richard Norman Edgar Sells 89,000 Shares of Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG) Stock

Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Richard Norman Edgar sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$10,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,050 shares in the company, valued at C$25,566.

TSE BNG traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.12. 4,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,752. The stock has a market cap of C$58.24 million and a PE ratio of 20.00. Bengal Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bengal Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It principally holds interests in the 303 Cuisinier, ATP 934 Barrolka, ATP 732 Tookoonooka, and other petroleum licenses situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources Inc and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.

