RichQUACK.com Trading 36.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. RichQUACK.com has a market cap of $30.18 million and $1.11 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar. One RichQUACK.com coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00560106 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,733.72 or 1.95463990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00030839 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007527 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Profile

RichQUACK.com Coin Trading

