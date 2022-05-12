Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Price Reaches $0.76 on Major Exchanges

Rigel Finance (RIGEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 12th. In the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded down 46.1% against the dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rigel Finance has a market capitalization of $3,190.74 and approximately $4.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

