Rightmove’s (RMV) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RMV. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Rightmove from GBX 795 ($9.80) to GBX 800 ($9.86) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Rightmove from GBX 630 ($7.77) to GBX 610 ($7.52) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 655.56 ($8.08).

Shares of LON RMV opened at GBX 546 ($6.73) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 630.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 681.61. Rightmove has a 1 year low of GBX 518.50 ($6.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 810 ($9.99).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

In other Rightmove news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.09), for a total transaction of £15,173.28 ($18,707.04).

Rightmove Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

