RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.83-$1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.RingCentral also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.83-1.87 EPS.

RNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RingCentral from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on RingCentral from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.68.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,002,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,863. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.93. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $59.04 and a 52-week high of $315.00.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.80%. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in RingCentral by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

