Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RIVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rivian Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 78.00.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 21.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a current ratio of 14.14. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of 19.25 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.46 by 0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -6.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total transaction of 214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

