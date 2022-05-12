Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.18. 13,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,463,198. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a current ratio of 21.68. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

RKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.04.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 361,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,696. 93.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

