Rocket Vault Price Hits $0.0651 on Exchanges (RVF)

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.68 or 0.00552877 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,674.31 or 2.00636662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00030907 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,062.36 or 0.07052235 BTC.

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

