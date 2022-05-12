Roth Capital Cuts Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target to $40.00

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Roth Capital from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JYNT. DA Davidson lowered Joint from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Joint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joint from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Joint from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $16.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.34 million, a P/E ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average of $54.55. Joint has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $111.06.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jake Singleton purchased 1,515 shares of Joint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 185,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,954,839.77. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,035,562 shares in the company, valued at $32,426,502.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 188,504 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,695 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Joint by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 79,076 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Joint by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Joint by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Joint by 73.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

