Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$58.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective (up previously from C$46.00) on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.94.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$48.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.98. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$37.02 and a 1 year high of C$51.45. The stock has a market cap of C$27.03 billion and a PE ratio of 24.50.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 126.63%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.23, for a total value of C$136,876.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$903,888.85. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total value of C$56,422.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$461,346. Insiders have sold 10,341 shares of company stock valued at $490,615 in the last three months.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

