Royal Bank of Canada Cuts adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Price Target to €265.00

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from €300.00 ($315.79) to €265.00 ($278.95) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded adidas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded adidas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on adidas from €280.00 ($294.74) to €255.00 ($268.42) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on adidas from €340.00 ($357.89) to €315.00 ($331.58) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded adidas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $256.56.

Get adidas alerts:

ADDYY stock opened at $93.15 on Monday. adidas has a 1 year low of $90.25 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. adidas had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. On average, research analysts predict that adidas will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of adidas by 78.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in adidas by 14.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in adidas during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in adidas by 11.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in adidas by 30.5% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About adidas (Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.