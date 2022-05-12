Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$80.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Equitable Group from C$88.50 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Equitable Group from C$105.00 to C$88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.21.

Equitable Group stock traded up C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$56.01. 68,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,396. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$66.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$71.71. Equitable Group has a 12 month low of C$51.73 and a 12 month high of C$84.78. The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 6.72.

Equitable Group ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.10 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$171.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$167.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitable Group will post 10.1700005 EPS for the current year.

In other Equitable Group news, Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 6,310 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total transaction of C$485,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$232,771. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,300 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.51, for a total value of C$100,763.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,329 shares in the company, valued at C$6,071,280.79. Insiders have sold a total of 10,790 shares of company stock worth $834,037 over the last ninety days.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

