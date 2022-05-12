Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Sprott (NYSE:SII) Price Target to C$63.00

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sprott from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of SII stock opened at $35.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of $32.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.17. The firm has a market cap of $932.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is 69.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sprott during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Sprott by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sprott by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sprott during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

