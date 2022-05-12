Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$40.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stella-Jones has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.29.

Shares of TSE SJ traded down C$0.22 on Thursday, hitting C$34.28. The company had a trading volume of 141,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,536. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of C$33.93 and a 12-month high of C$50.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.84.

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$486.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 3.6800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

