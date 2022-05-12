Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR)

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.73) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.73) price target on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 134 ($1.65).

Shares of SUPR stock opened at GBX 125.50 ($1.55) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 124.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 122.10. Supermarket Income REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 112 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 133 ($1.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.90.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

