RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $41.50

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41.50 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.52), with a volume of 20109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.54).
The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 79.23.
About RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA)
Read More
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for RUA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RUA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.