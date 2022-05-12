RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $41.50

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41.50 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.52), with a volume of 20109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.54).

The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 79.23.

Get RUA Life Sciences alerts:

About RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA)

RUA Life Sciences plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as reaction injection molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RUA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RUA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.