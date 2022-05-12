RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) PT Lowered to $31.00 at DA Davidson

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RMBL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RumbleON to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Get RumbleON alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RMBL opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92. The company has a market cap of $253.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RumbleON has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $48.45.

RumbleON ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.54) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RumbleON will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBL. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of RumbleON by 816.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of RumbleON by 1,812.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RumbleON by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RumbleON (Get Rating)

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.