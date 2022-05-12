RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) PT Lowered to $31.00 at DA Davidson

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
RMBL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RumbleON to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.
Shares of NASDAQ RMBL opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92. The company has a market cap of $253.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RumbleON has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $48.45.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBL. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of RumbleON by 816.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of RumbleON by 1,812.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RumbleON by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About RumbleON (Get Rating)
RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.
