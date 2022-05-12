RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) PT Lowered to $53.00 at B. Riley

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for RumbleON’s FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

RMBL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RumbleON to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of RMBL stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average is $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $253.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.81. RumbleON has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $48.45.

RumbleON ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.54) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RumbleON will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in RumbleON by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in RumbleON by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in RumbleON by 816.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RumbleON by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RumbleON by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

