RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) PT Lowered to $53.00 at B. Riley

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for RumbleON’s FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS.
RMBL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RumbleON to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.
Shares of RMBL stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average is $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $253.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.81. RumbleON has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $48.45.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in RumbleON by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in RumbleON by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in RumbleON by 816.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RumbleON by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RumbleON by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.
About RumbleON (Get Rating)
RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.
