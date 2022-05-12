Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, May 20th (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, May 20th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Friday, May 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, May 20th.

BRW opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $4.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $137,352.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 214,428 shares of company stock valued at $918,525 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 55.0% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

