Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.60

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.604 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $7.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Sabine Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $65.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.57 million, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.42. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $67.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 40,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

