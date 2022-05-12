Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.60

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.604 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $7.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
Sabine Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.
Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $65.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.57 million, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.42. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $67.79.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.
Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR)
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.