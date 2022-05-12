Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Sabra Health Care REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. Sabra Health Care REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 179.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.4%.

SBRA opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 28,547 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 70.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBRA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

