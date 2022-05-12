Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.77

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.77 and last traded at $24.06, with a volume of 3316322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

SAFRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Safran from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Safran from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Safran from €150.00 ($157.89) to €140.00 ($147.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

