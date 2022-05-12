Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,962 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,926 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $57,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $5.88 on Wednesday, hitting $161.27. 7,050,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,403,191. The stock has a market cap of $159.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.51, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.82 and its 200 day moving average is $231.76. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.83 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,684,212.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $27,822,819. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

