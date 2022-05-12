Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,904 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,648 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $59,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 147.8% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.50.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $5.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,050,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,403,191. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.83 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.82 and its 200-day moving average is $231.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $380,351.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,492,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,735 shares of company stock worth $27,822,819. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

