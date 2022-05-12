Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $154.67

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $154.67 and last traded at $157.71, with a volume of 69863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.27.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.25 billion, a PE ratio of 107.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $380,351.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,492,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $27,822,819. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

