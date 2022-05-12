Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CICC Research

CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $299.50.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $161.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.72 billion, a PE ratio of 107.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $160.83 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $27,822,819. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Salesforce by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Salesforce by 6.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 41.2% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

