Sandfire Resources Limited (ASX:SFR) Insider Buys A$99,708.40 in Stock

Sandfire Resources Limited (ASX:SFR – Get Rating) insider Sally Langer bought 18,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.27 ($3.66) per share, with a total value of A$99,708.40 ($69,241.94).

The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Sandfire Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

Sandfire Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as sulphide deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; and 87% interest in the Black Butte copper project situated in central Montana, the United States.

