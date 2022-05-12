Sapiens International (SPNS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Sapiens International (NASDAQ: SPNS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/10/2022 – Sapiens International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/10/2022 – Sapiens International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SAPIENS INTL NV is a leading global provider of proven IT solutions that modernize business processes and enable insurance organizations and other leading companies to adapt quickly to change. Serving as consultants and advisors, Sapiens works with companies to analyze their current systems and develop a blueprint for aligning technology with business goals. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions that allow companies to build on existing IT assets. “

5/3/2022 – Sapiens International had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

4/27/2022 – Sapiens International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SAPIENS INTL NV is a leading global provider of proven IT solutions that modernize business processes and enable insurance organizations and other leading companies to adapt quickly to change. Serving as consultants and advisors, Sapiens works with companies to analyze their current systems and develop a blueprint for aligning technology with business goals. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions that allow companies to build on existing IT assets. “

3/24/2022 – Sapiens International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.28. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sapiens International Co. has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $38.32.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $117.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.352 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 481.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

