Saputo (TSE:SAP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.62

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$25.62 and last traded at C$26.22, with a volume of 559987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.82.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. National Bankshares raised Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded Saputo from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.78.

The firm has a market cap of C$10.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.40.

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.79 billion. Analysts predict that Saputo Inc. will post 1.6000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Saputo’s payout ratio is presently 86.59%.

In other news, Director Terry Brockman sold 93,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.21, for a total value of C$2,837,806.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,136,100.10. Also, Senior Officer Carl Colizza purchased 8,300 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$251,739.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,276,893.

About Saputo (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

