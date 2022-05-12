Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $61.28

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.28 and last traded at $63.28, with a volume of 937422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.71.

Several research analysts have commented on SRPT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.44 and its 200 day moving average is $79.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.06%. The business had revenue of $210.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

