Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 64,574 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $16,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $1,003,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $2,003,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 338,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.00. The company had a trading volume of 393,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,031,163. The stock has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.76.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

A number of research firms have commented on SLB. Citigroup boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,591,702 shares of company stock worth $228,488,030. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

