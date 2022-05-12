Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Down 92.9% in April

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the April 15th total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.36. 438,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,135. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $40.45.

SBGSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €200.00 ($210.53) to €185.00 ($194.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €150.00 ($157.89) to €160.00 ($168.42) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($189.47) to €175.00 ($184.21) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.40.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

