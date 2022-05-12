Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Acquired by Southern Wealth Management LLP

Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,417.5% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 405.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.76. The stock had a trading volume of 745,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,371. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $60.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.55.

