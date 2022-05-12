Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.28

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.28 and last traded at $32.39, with a volume of 43402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.58.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 211,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,760,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,415,000 after acquiring an additional 144,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 296,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.