Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $66.01

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.01 and last traded at $66.05, with a volume of 21135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.95.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.99.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
