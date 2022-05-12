Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $45.23

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.23 and last traded at $45.67, with a volume of 2700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.84.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average is $53.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 96.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 36,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 16,906 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $920,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,572 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

