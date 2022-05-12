Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWM. StockNews.com began coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

SWM stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.63. The company had a trading volume of 432,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $848.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.97. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International ( NYSE:SWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $390.40 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.11%.

In other Schweitzer-Mauduit International news, Director Jeffrey Keenan bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $235,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after buying an additional 43,382 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 230,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after buying an additional 72,112 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

