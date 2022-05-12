Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $24.62. 9,404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,062,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on STNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -8.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 12,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

