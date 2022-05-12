Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) were up 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.96 and last traded at $25.96. Approximately 11,191 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,055,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STNG shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.61.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,863,000 after purchasing an additional 66,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 247,474 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 608,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 11.4% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 567,455 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 58,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 1.0% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 494,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.