Scotiabank Boosts Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$47.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities raised Sleep Country Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.13.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE ZZZ opened at C$26.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.06. The company has a market cap of C$965.21 million and a P/E ratio of 10.97. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$24.40 and a 12 month high of C$41.97.

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$271.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$245.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.1000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Sleep Country Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.